Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

