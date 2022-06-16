Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 0.1%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €72.62 ($75.65) and last traded at €70.78 ($73.73). Approximately 620,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.70 ($73.65).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

