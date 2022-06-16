Brian D. Finn Purchases 15,000 Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,347. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter worth $10,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

