Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 14,034,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,823,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.