Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $35.25

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.
HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,206 shares of company stock valued at $252,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCAT stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
