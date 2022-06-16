Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price at $172.76

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.91 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

