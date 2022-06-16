Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) PT at $1.66

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.66.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 3.00. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

