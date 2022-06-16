Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$71.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total transaction of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,342,421.18. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson purchased 3,200 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.47 per share, with a total value of C$187,088.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$58.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$57.40 and a one year high of C$79.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

