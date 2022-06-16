BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BTBIF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

