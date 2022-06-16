BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
BTBIF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
