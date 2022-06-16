Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,271 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,271 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $139.51. 19,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,249. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $199.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.
Several research firms have commented on AXP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
