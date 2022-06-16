C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,433 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
