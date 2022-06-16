C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

NYSE T traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

