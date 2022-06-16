C2C Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,816 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,279 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 12,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

