CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CACI. Barclays lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI opened at $269.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.