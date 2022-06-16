Camden Capital LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

