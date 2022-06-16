Camden Capital LLC Buys 168 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camden Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period.
VIOO traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,718. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.47 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.