Camden Capital LLC Buys 168 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Camden Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period.

VIOO traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,718. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.47 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.87.

