Camden Capital LLC Invests $958,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 957,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Camden Capital LLC owned about 2.37% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.83.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $10.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.60. 3,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.