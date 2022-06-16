Camden Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. 196,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,648. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.