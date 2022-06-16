Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.13. 241,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

