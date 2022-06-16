Camden Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $12.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.52. 10,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,950. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $320.20 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

