Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 843,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Canada Goose by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

