Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Capri stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,737,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

