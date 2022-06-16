Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 13,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

