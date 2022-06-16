Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,502,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,225,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $7,546,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.50. 61,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.