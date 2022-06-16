Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 6584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,107,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.