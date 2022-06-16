Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Centerspace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

