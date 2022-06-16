Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $80,980,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

