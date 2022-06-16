Chia Network Achieves Market Cap of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,081.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

