China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

