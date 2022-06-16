Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CJEWY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

