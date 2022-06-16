Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after acquiring an additional 184,373 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $40,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.