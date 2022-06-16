Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $349.21

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $349.21 and last traded at $352.60, with a volume of 9714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

