Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $511.32

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 511.32 ($6.21) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($5.87). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.00), with a volume of 5,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The firm has a market cap of £207.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.67.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.73), for a total transaction of £20,008.08 ($24,284.60). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.46), for a total value of £20,011.50 ($24,288.75).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

