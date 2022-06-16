Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Purchases $48,312.88 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COLB opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after acquiring an additional 180,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after acquiring an additional 288,103 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after buying an additional 631,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

