Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Acquires $329,250.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $74.72.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.