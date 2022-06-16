Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.37

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 445665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

