Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 38.6% in May

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.22.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $907.42 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

