Comparing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -107.29% -53.96% -31.83% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 18.58 -$132.24 million ($1.00) -13.36 Wallbox $84.68 million 17.19 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

ChargePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChargePoint and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

ChargePoint presently has a consensus target price of $21.96, indicating a potential upside of 64.40%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 92.90%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

