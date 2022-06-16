Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,911 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPYG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 114,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,475. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

