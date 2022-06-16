Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $920,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. McKesson comprises approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,375,957. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

