Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 1,587,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,297. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

