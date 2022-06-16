Contrasting Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.95 $54.11 million $2.22 3.18

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78% Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.10% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.73%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Far Peak Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

