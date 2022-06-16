Contrasting Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -32.49% -11.44% -4.99% Rockwell Automation 8.81% 35.96% 9.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $322.10 million 4.51 -$127.90 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $7.00 billion 3.42 $1.36 billion $5.50 37.39

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mirion Technologies and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rockwell Automation 2 6 5 0 2.23

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.08%. Rockwell Automation has a consensus target price of $263.06, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Mirion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Mirion Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services. The Intelligent Devices segment offers drives, motion, safety, sensing, industrial components, and configured-to-order products. The Software & Control segment provides control and visualization software and hardware, information software, digital twin and simulation software, and network and security infrastructure solutions. The Lifecycle Services segment provides consulting, professional services and solutions, and connected and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions primarily through independent distributors in relation with its direct sales force. It serves discrete end markets, including automotive, semiconductor, warehousing and logistics, and other discrete markets, as well as general industries comprising printing and publishing, marine, glass, fiber and textiles, airports, and aerospace; hybrid end markets, such as food and beverage, life sciences, household and personal care, and tire, as well as eco industrial, including water/wastewater, waste management, mass transit, and renewable energy; and process end markets comprising oil and gas, mining, metals, chemicals, pulp and paper, and others. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.