Contrasting Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Volkswagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 5.05 -$250.01 million ($5.52) -1.00 Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.32 $18.20 billion $3.51 5.45

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Proterra and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 1 0 2.00 Volkswagen 2 3 9 0 2.50

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Volkswagen has a consensus price target of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 641.75%. Given Volkswagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29% Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84%

Volatility and Risk

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Proterra on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

