Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $6,154,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,965,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,571,000 after buying an additional 243,620 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.99. 59,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

