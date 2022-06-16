Covalent Price Down 21.9% This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

