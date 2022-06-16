Cowen Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GDRX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

GoodRx stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

