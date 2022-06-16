Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stake Trimmed by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.74. 1,027,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.