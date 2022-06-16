Credit Suisse Group Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $34.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

