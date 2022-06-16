Credit Suisse Group Trims Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price to $27.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

